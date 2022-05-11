News Leaders Statement on Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist In Jenin

WASHINGTON , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was on assignment near the West Bank.

We are heartbroken to hear the news of the violent death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli military action today in the city of Jenin just north of the West Bank. While the incident is still being investigated there were reportedly a total of four journalists present so there are eyewitness accounts and there is also a video of the incident. Reports indicate that Shireen was shot in the head and that there were no Palestinian fighters near the journalists at the time. She was wearing a press vest at the time she was killed. A second Al Jazeeera journalist Ali Samoudi was shot in the back in the same incident but is in stable condition. Israeli officials say they will investigate but that their forces took heavy fire and returned fire.

Al Jazeera journalists take extraordinary risks to bring the world news of the Gaza and occupied West Bank. Journalists like Abu Akleh put themselves in harm's way to tell the stories there. Our hearts go out to all at Al Jazeera as they mourn the loss of their colleague. We call for a full and transparent investigation of this matter.

