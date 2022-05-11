Point32Health Appoints Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Stephen Cassell brings more than 20 years of transformative marketing and was most recently with one of the top 5 health plans in the United States

CANTON, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health today announced the appointment of Stephen Cassell to the position of chief marketing and brand officer. Cassell will report to Phil Barr, Point32Health's president of markets.

"I am excited to welcome Stephen to Point32Health," said Barr. "Stephen is a highly-experienced, talented leader, with a proven track record of success. I am confident the broad expertise he brings to the organization will help advance Point32Health's marketing and brand priorities and enhance the role we play in improving the health of our members and communities."

In his role as chief marketing and brand officer, Cassell is responsible for developing and executing a marketing and brand strategy that supports business growth and enhances brand equity and awareness. He will oversee a team focused on advertising, branding, marketing strategy, digital marketing & enablement, customer experience and market research.

"I am thrilled to join Point32Health and look forward to bringing my diverse marketing and brand experience to the organization," said Cassell. "I am excited to work with Phil and all my colleagues at Point32Health to improve the lives of our members and better shape health care for the future."

Cassell formerly served as senior vice president, chief brand officer for Cigna. Prior to this role, he served in marketing leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase & Company, HSBC, Stryker Corporation and the American Express Company. Cassell earned a BA from Bates College in Maine, an MBA from Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and graduated from the International Business Program at Oxford University. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and serves as a board member for Ascendus (formerly Accion East) and The Executive Forum. Cassell and his family run a foundation, The Pendleton County Fund, which provides scholarships to rural youth and teens to attend educational and developmental experiences.

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

