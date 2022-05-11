PRA Group Announces Jan Husby as Global Chief Information Officer

NORFOLK, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today announced the promotion of Jan Husby to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO) of PRA Group. In this role, Husby will drive information technology and business applications at a strategic level across PRA Group's global platform. He will report directly to the chief financial officer (CFO).

Husby is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the information technology field. He joined PRA Group through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital in 2014, where he has served as CIO of Europe for the past eight years. There, he supported operations in nine countries, including investment activities, call centers, legal offices, analytics and other foundational functions.

"Jan has been an asset to PRA Group throughout his history with the company, and I look forward to working closely with him as he enhances and integrates information technology across our global operations to support the company's next phase of evolution," said Pete Graham, CFO of PRA Group.

In February of this year, Husby assumed the role of Interim CIO, where he provided direction and leadership to PRA Group's worldwide IT team.

"PRA Group has offered me continued opportunities to assume new and greater levels of responsibility throughout my time with the company," said Husby. "I am grateful for that and look forward to combining my historical knowledge of the company and experience from the European sector with innovative approaches to shape the future of PRA Group's global strategy."

Prior to joining PRA Group, Husby served as Aktiv Kapital's CIO for over seven years. As a member of the senior leadership team and credit committee, Jan led a variety of impactful projects and streamlined systems and capabilities across their Europe and Canada locations.

Previously, Husby was co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) for two startup technology companies. He also served as CTO and then Head of the Corporate Customer Division over his four-year tenure with Zurich Financial Services Norway.

Husby earned his master's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Worchester Polytechnic Institute.

