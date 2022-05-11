Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in May:

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: May 18, 2022

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT

Format: Fireside chat

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date: May 24, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT

Format: Fireside chat

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashleigh Barreto

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

abarreto@viracta.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.