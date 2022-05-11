FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) invites the South Florida community to an important community event, Your South Florida Wade in the Water: A Community Conversation consisting of a screening of the short film, Wade in the Water: Drowning in Racism, followed by the live taping of a Your South Florida (YSF) episode which will use the film as the springboard for a discussion focusing on Social Justice, Public Health, and Swim Safety.

The event will take place in person at the new L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center and will also be streamed live on WPBT's and WXEL's Facebook pages & YouTube channels as well as taped for a future broadcast of Your South Florida.

Participating in the Social Justice discussion:

Tameka Bradley Hobbs , Ph.D., Executive Director of the A. Philip Randolph Institute for Law, Race, Social Justice, and Economic Policy at Edward Waters University





Robert Morris , Ph.D., College Professor & Historian, NAACP Broward College Chapter Advisor





Cathleen Dean , Emmy-winning filmmaker of "Wade in the Water", Director of Arts & Theatre Performance at the YMCA of South Florida

Participating in the Public Health/Swim Safety discussion:

Yvonne T. Johnson , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, South Miami Hospital





Lee Pitts , Swimming Educator & former competitive swimmer, Host and Executive Producer of "Lee Pitts Live"





Tara M. Montenaro , Executive Vice President of Operations, YMCA of South Florida

This program is made possible by:

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this (publication) (program) (exhibition) (website) do not necessarily represent those of Florida Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

