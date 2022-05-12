Cellula Robotics Ltd. partners with Trusted Autonomous Systems and the Royal Australian Navy on the SeaWolf XLUUV Project

BURNABY, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. (Cellula) is pleased to announce we are six months into a contract with Trusted Autonomous Systems (TAS), to develop the next generation of fuel cell powered, Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (XLUUV). Funded by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and in collaboration with sovereign sub-contractors, project SeaWolf is set to debut the first 12m XLUUV hull in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Rendering showing Cellula’s Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle - SeaWolf (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics) (PRNewswire)

The SeaWolf project builds on Cellula's existing Solus-LR system and uses the proven Solus control architecture and software. Some notable features of the SeaWolf project include a mission range of over 5,000 kms powered by a state-of-the-art fuel cell power system and two modular 2,500 liter flooded payload bays. With a 12 meter by 1.7 meter hull, SeaWolf can be shipped in a single 40' ISO container. World renown Ron Allum has been sub-contracted by Cellula to implement a robust thruster and battery system.

"Cellula is excited to take the DRDC funded Solus-LR project to the next level of capability with TAS and RAN" said Adrian Woodroffe, Business Development Manager at Cellula. "Our fuel cell power system is the key enabler that gives SeaWolf a game changing submerged range and payload capacity."

CEO of TAS, Professor Jason Scholz noted "TAS are excited to see the progress on the SeaWolf project across engineering, manufacturing, regulatory, control, propulsion and other supporting technologies and concepts. The novel technologies and demonstrated capabilities at Cellula Robotics made them a partner of choice; and plans underway to establish an Australian Cellula entity will bring them closer to the sovereign enterprises in Australia already working on delivering our concept of an underwater loyal-wingman to the Royal Australian Navy".

While headquarters for Cellula are based in Burnaby, British Columbia, the company is in its final stages of establishing an Australian office in Brisbane to further the next stages of this project, including Australian-based design and manufacturing. Demonstration missions with Solus-LR and the prototype SeaWolf XLUUV will take place in the first quarter of 2023 in Australia.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations.

For more information, please go to www.cellula.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cellula Robotics