PODERISTAS ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL SALUD Y PODER EVENT FOCUSED ON LATINA MENTAL HEALTH

Alicia Menendez, Adriana Alejandra, and more Latina leaders to gather for Salud y Poder: ¿Y Ahora Qué? Surviving, Thriving and Holding Space For Each Other, a special event focused on Latina mental health

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poderistas, a digital community built to celebrate Latina culture and help Latinas harness their power, announced they will host their second annual Salud y Poder roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 19. Presented by Pinterest, this year's roundtable theme is ¿Y Ahora Qué? Surviving, Thriving and Holding Space For Each Other. The conversation will explore the specific ways members of the Latina community grapple with mental wellness, will aim to offset the cultural stigma around mental health, and will provide actionable tools to help manage daily stressors, like leaning into your community for strength and support.

The event is coordinated as a part of the Poderistas Salud y Poder 30-day mental health challenge, presented by Pinterest. Poderistas will roll out a robust digital program developed in conjunction with Latinx Therapy, the leading Latinx mental health digital destination. Through introspective storytelling and specifically curated content, Poderistas followers will be encouraged to participate in 30 days worth of activities with the ultimate goal of understanding how to strengthen one's mental wellbeing, and turn to community for support.

Hosted by MSNBC's Alicia Menendez and featuring mental health expert Adriana Alejandre, LMFT, Founder of Latinx Therapy , Salud y Poder will center on themes ranging from daily stressors like food and finances, to current events and breaking news, to clinical tips and health tools. Panelists will underscore the importance of taking care of ourselves, each other, and our community.

"Everyday people come to Pinterest to get inspired to do and feel something. Increasingly, people are also using Pinterest as a resource to find encouragement and discover wellness techniques. We want to continue creating a space for mental health, on and off our platform, and make room for intersectional dialogue that encourages action around emotional wellbeing. We are grateful to partner with Poderistas on their Salud y Poder event to foster community and connection around the important topic of mental health," said Alise Marshall, Senior Global Lead for Public Engagement from presenting sponsor Pinterest.

"The mounting challenges and concerns we face in our daily lives, from caring for our families to grappling with breaking news, increase the need to focus on our own wellbeing. Our power to care for and contribute to others necessitates that we prioritize our own mental health," said America Ferrera, activist, actress, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas.

"Addressing the mental health needs of our communities will require reckoning with the biases and stigmas that keep us from seeking and receiving culturally competent care. I'm so grateful to Poderistas for creating the space to talk about how Latinas can both take care of ourselves and challenge systems that have been designed to shut us out" said Alicia Menendez, host of MSNBC's American Voices.

Salud y Poder will go live on the Poderistas YouTube pages on Thursday, May 19 at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET. To tune in and for more information, visit poderistas.com .

ABOUT PODERISTAS™

Poderistas™, formerly known as She Se Puede, is a community built to celebrate our cultura and harness our PODER. Our ethos remains igual: To elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities. Poderistas™ is lifting Latina power and leadership. We are a place for affirmation and inspiration — the place that knows you, that gets you, and encourages you to go out and conquer the world. Welcome home. Visit poderistas.com for more — and follow us on Instagram !

Press Contacts

Cat Crandall/Brandon Bouchard/Geanna Diaz

poderistas@sunshinesachs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Poderistas