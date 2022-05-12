President of Ecuador meets with Start-Up Nation Central executives as he seeks to deepen innovation ties with Israel

President Guillermo Lasso said he hopes to develop further relations with the Israeli innovation ecosystem and offer additional opportunities for Israeli companies operating in Ecuador

The President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguín, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade & Investment Julio José Prado, and National Secretary for Public-Private Alliance & Development, Roberto Salas Guzmán

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso made his first official visit to Israel this week in an effort to deepen bilateral relations with an emphasis on developing closer business, commercial, and innovation ties between the two countries. Leading a delegation of Ecuadorian entrepreneurs, President Lasso arrived today at Tel Aviv based Start-Up Nation Central, an organization that promotes Israeli innovation around the world, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguín, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade & Investment Julio José Prado, and National Secretary for Public-Private Alliance & Development Roberto Salas Guzmán. The delegation met with Start-Up Nation Central's CEO Avi Hasson and other senior executives and heard from them about what it takes to develop an advanced innovation ecosystem such as Israel's.

President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso and CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, Avi Hasson (Photo Credit: Liron Cohen Aviv) (PRNewswire)

During the official visit, President Lasso presented for the first time in Israel the government's new "Ecuador Open for Business" strategy, which aims to attract investments and strengthen public-private partnerships. This is an open call to the Israeli tech ecosystem to better understand the market in Ecuador, which is ripe for investments and is a desirable destination for expanding technological activities through strategic partnerships.

Following the presentation, the Ecuadorian officials took part in a panel in which they heard from Avi Hasson; Boaz Albaranes, a partner at Mindset Ventures, and other high-level representatives of the Israeli tech ecosystem about ways in which Ecuador and Israel can find synergies and collaborate through innovation.

Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson: "I would like to thank President Lasso and the senior Ecuadorian delegation for meeting with us. Our mission is to promote Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges and we are honored to be connecting Ecuador to the Israeli innovation ecosystem and its problem-solving capabilities. Israel's innovation and capabilities especially in the agrifood-tech sector can bring value to the Ecuadorian economy and we are sure this visit will help boost ties between the two countries".

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Immersed in the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs to strengthen Israel's economy and society.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)