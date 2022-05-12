Quaker Houghton Spotlights Its Steel Fluid Solutions at AISTECH 2022

Continual Focus on Process Expertise Strengthens Impact on Steel Industry

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the steel manufacturing industry, companies face complex issues ranging from technology adaptation, regulatory pressures, and cost efficiencies, to maintaining consistent quality. Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids and long term partner to the steel industry, recognizes these challenges and works to develop customized solutions based on their innovative R&D approach and comprehensive range of products and services. This will be highlighted at the 2022 AISTech Conference and Exposition (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/aistech) at Booth 1007.

Quaker Houghton experts will also present technical papers during the cold rolling and lubrication and hydraulics sessions featuring:

"Aspects of Boundary Lubrication in Advanced High-Strength Steel Rolling" by Bas Smeulders , PhD, Research Scientist, on Monday, May 16 th at 4:30 pm

"Improvement of Work Safety and Reduction of Environmental Issues with Fire-Resistant Lubricants in Steel Plants" by Ronald Knecht , Global Strategic Product Line Manager – Hydraulics & Lubricants, on Tuesday, May 17 th at 3:00 pm

Quaker Houghton will exhibit some of its portfolio of differentiated offerings for the steel industry including:

Long Steel Manufacturing : A selection of hydraulic fluids, lubricants, greases, gear oils, coolants, and cleaners to help run processes under demanding conditions

Industrial Greases: A wide range of lubricants for mill applications aimed to provide greater efficiency, improved working conditions, and reduced total cost of ownership

QH FLUID INTELLIGENCE™: Our ultimate, value-based engineered solution combining our comprehensive process fluid portfolio, QH Equipment and sensor technology, QH FLUIDTREND™ software, and expert engineering services

In addition, the company has a full line of steel fluid solutions that include cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, temper fluids, pickle oils, surface treatment, industrial lubricants, equipment, and services. These will be featured at AISTech 2022 from May 16-18 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. will be

For Quaker Houghton's full product line, visit: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/product-lines/

For steel operations: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/steel

For fire-resistant hydraulic fluids: https://fireresistantfluids.com/

For QH FLUID INTELLIGENCE™ & QH FLUIDTREND™: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/qhfluid-intelligence/

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

