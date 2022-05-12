SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-200-6205

Toll Free Canada Dial-in: 1-833-950-0062

International Dial-In: +1 929-526-1599

Access Code: 305452

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10951/signet-jewelers-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-call/

Media Contact: 
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301545572.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.