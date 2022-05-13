Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation Celebrates Milestone Year and Continued Market Expansion

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation (AEFC), a division of the largest and most-trusted adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com, announced the opening of its 100th location in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on the heels of another record-breaking year for its franchise locations during 2021.

While many brick-and-mortar retail locations continue to take a back seat to ecommerce giants, Adam & Eve stores continue to thrive as the U.S. market enters year three of a global pandemic.

"We are grateful for our franchise operators, both new and existing, who are benefiting from the popularity of our product assortment and trusted brand. Adam & Eve's store operators are positioned to have another lucrative year, and this is due to our company's ongoing commitment to support our franchisees in unique and different ways," said David Keegan, vice president of franchising for Adam & Eve Stores. "This expansion not only includes crossing the 100-store mark with the help of key franchise operators like Ben Woodard, but also the collective group of stores which will add four locations by June and is projected to grow 20 percent in 2022."

"AEFC has given us a tremendous opportunity to grow as a successful franchise operator in Virginia. The brand name recognition of Adam & Eve combined with our overall franchise experience and the ever-increasing need for our product assortment gives us a competitive edge at each of our four locations. We're honored to open the 100th store and look forward to the continued prosperity that comes with being connected to this trusted brand," said Ben Woodard, Adam & Eve franchise operator in Virginia.

In addition to current franchise locations experiencing unmatched growth in store revenue, AEFC remains dedicated to their market expansion trajectory, which has seen consistent double-digit growth since its flagship location opened in 2005.

For information on investing in store market opportunities and to learn more about what it takes to realize success as a franchise operator for Adam & Eve Stores, visit AdamandEveFranchise.com.

About Adam & Eve Stores

Since its inception, Adam & Eve has successfully been raising the standards in the American adult-themed industry and has continued the tradition by opening retail stores that provide sex-positive and consenting people - over the age of 18 - the highest quality products and lingerie. There are currently 105 stores in 21 states across the U.S., in addition to locations in Canada and Peru. For more information on the Adam & Eve Stores franchise opportunity, visit the franchise website, AdamandEveFranchise.com.

