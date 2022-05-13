Albemarle Corporation Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 4.150% Senior Notes Due 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that it intends to redeem all its outstanding 4.150% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 012725 AC1, ISIN No. US012725AC13) (the "Notes") on June 12, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) from the Redemption Date through the Par Call Date, as defined in the Notes (assuming the Notes matured on the Par Call Date), in each case discounted to the date of redemption on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 30 basis points, plus in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the redeemed Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

The Notes will be repaid with a portion of the net proceeds from Albemarle's offering of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes completed on May 13, 2022.

Holders of any Notes in certificated form will be paid the Redemption Price upon presentation and surrender of their Notes for redemption at the address of the Trustee and Paying Agent indicated below. Notes in book-entry form must be surrendered through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner, and payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner. Notes called for redemption must be so surrendered to collect the Redemption Price.

Albemarle has instructed U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as the Trustee and Paying Agent for the Notes (the " Trustee "), to distribute a Notice of Redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on or about May 13, 2022. Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from the Trustee by calling its Bondholder Communications team at 1-800-934-6802 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. Central Time to 6 p.m. Central Time or by visiting the Trustee and Paying Agent's website at www.usbank.com/corporatetrust and clicking on the "Bondholder Information" link for redemption instructions.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the circumstances of such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation