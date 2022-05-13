Belk's Current President Don Hendricks Named Interim Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belk announced that President Don Hendricks has been appointed interim chief executive officer effective Monday, May 16. Hendricks replaces Nir Patel who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

As president and chief operating officer, Hendricks was instrumental in leading the company through the continued unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded the company's initiatives to enhance its omnichannel capabilities.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented team at Belk," Hendricks said. "I'm proud of our continued work to advance the business in numerous ways, while still keeping the wellbeing of our customers, associates and communities as a top priority."

Hendricks joined Belk in 2016 as the COO before adding stores to his responsibilities in 2019 and being named president in 2020. Prior to joining Belk, Hendricks held positions at Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid, including chief information officer and COO.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

