Globant Launches EdTech Studio to Empower Organizations to Create High-Quality Learning Experiences

With its new Studio, Globant seeks to reinvent learning experiences and transform organizations by leveraging its expertise in transforming organizations through trends such as Big Data, Analytics, AI, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Blockchain and Gaming.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, launched its new EdTech Studio today. As the education sector faces a new paradigm shift, Globant will leverage its extensive technology skills and industry expertise to provide organizations with strategic consulting, design, and end-to-end digital solutions, empowering them to propel life-long learning experiences.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

The EdTech Studio aims to transform education into a more successful, immersive, and engaging experience through technology – for example, by applying Big Data to synthesize and visualize information to measure learners' progression and make strategic decisions to increase retention. Implementing AI to identify students' specific challenges with certain content, or applying Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to lessons, are new ways to offer a level of immersion that was previously impossible for students.

"As digital transformation impacts communities, businesses, and entire industries, the education sector needs to review their approaches and methodologies to create compelling and attractive experiences," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Through our new EdTech Studio, we seek to expand our proven track record building successful digital experiences to learning so that everybody has the opportunity to reach their full potential through high-quality education."

"We are in an era where technology enables innovative ways of learning, providing everyone the opportunity to reinvent themselves constantly. Our teams have the best engineering, design, and strategy talent to help our customers break through in education," said Javier Scher, VP of Technology – EdTech Studio at Globant.

EdTech joins the Reinvention Studios portfolio, which is focused on transforming specific industries, including the Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Bluecap Future Finance, Travel & Hospitality, and Airlines Studios.

Learn more about the EdTech Studio here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant