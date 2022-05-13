iQIYI to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022

BEIJING, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on May 26, 2022.

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on May 26, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on May 26, 2022, Beijing Time).

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. We produce, aggregate and distribute a wide variety of professionally produced content, or PPC, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

