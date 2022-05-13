Jamul Casino® Welcomes Chaka Khan and Boston Rob for Annual Block Party

Casino's Summer Kick-Off Features Celebrity Appearances, Free Play, Free Food, and More

JAMUL, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Jamul Casino will host its annual summer Block Party featuring free play and free lobster for all casino guests, celebrity bingo, and an exclusive concert at its intimate open-air venue, The Rooftop. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, the Casino's all-day celebration will feature:

Ten (10)-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Chaka Khan , offering an exclusive evening performance at The Rooftop

Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano , hosting celebrity bingo for the Casino's VIP guests with cash giveaways in Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub

$20 in free play for all guests at the Casino

A Taste of Jamul celebration for all guests featuring free lobster in JIVe Lounge

A No Limit Hold'Em poker tournament

Live entertainment throughout the day

Jamul Casino's annual Block Party is a signature event that showcases its Genuinely Generous® promise to its guests with outstanding gaming, cuisine, entertainment, and fun.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Jamul Casino® will host its annual summer Block Party featuring free play and free lobster for all casino guests, celebrity bingo, and an exclusive concert at its intimate open-air venue, The Rooftop. (PRNewswire)

Chaka Khan

Helping Jamul Casino to kick off summer will be ten-time Grammy Award winner, Chaka Khan. The legendary singer, who has inspired generations of musicians with her four decades as a recording artist, will take the stage at The Rooftop at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm for this special performance. Tickets are available online, here: https://www.jamulcasinosd.com/blockparty2022/.

Invitation-Only Celebrity Bingo with Boston Rob Mariano

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub will host Celebrity Bingo with Survivor All-Star Boston Rob Mariano, the first contestant to appear on Survivor six (6) times. Guests will enjoy great food, gaming fun, and the opportunity to win their share of $10,000 in cash prizes during each session at 11am and 1pm. Tickets to this event will be given away to select Jamul Casino VIP guests and through the Casino's social media channels and radio partners.

Free Play, Lobster, and Live Entertainment for All Casino Guests

In addition to cash giveaways and celebrity appearances, all guests will receive $20 in free play, available to play on any of the Casino's slot machines or table games. Guests may visit the promotional kiosks between 6am and midnight to claim their $20 in free play.

Another Jamul Casino Block Party tradition is free food for all guests. The theme of this year's "Taste of Jamul" is lobster. From 10am to 2pm in JIVe Lounge, Jamul Casino will host a Lobster Fry with fried lobster tail, truffled tater tots, and coleslaw, accompanied by Mary's glazed donut holes with spiced bourbon maple drizzle—all for free. Guests may visit any promotional kiosk after 10am for a ticket to the party.

To keep the party going all day, the Block Party will bring out local musical talent, also available for free to all guests. Live entertainment in JIVe Lounge will include DJ Marc Eazy, R:Tyme Band, and Rhythm Society. The Casino will also have a live DJ in Loft 94 and on the Casino floor beginning at 5pm.

Poker Tournament

This year's poker tournament will unite local players for a friendly game of No Limit Hold'Em in the Casino's Poker Room beginning at 10am. Players may buy-in for $100 plus a $25 entry fee with unlimited re-entries.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, says, "Our annual Block Party is probably the most fun we have all year. It's an action-packed day with food, fun, gaming, and live performances—all in one place. It's a great time to check out San Diego's Closest Casino and see why we are the region's top destination for gaming excitement, entertainment, and enjoyment."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

