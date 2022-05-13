2022 Kia Rio S wins in the Subcompact Hatchback segment

Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Awards recognize the specific vehicle and trim with the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of 28 different lifecycle cost scenarios

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Rio S has been awarded the Vincentric 2022 Best Fleet Value in America Award for the Subcompact Hatchback segment, outpacing eight other competitors from top brands.

Kia Rio S receives Vincentric 2022 Best Fleet Value In America Award (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to receive the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Award for the 2022 Kia Rio S," said Steve Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This honor reaffirms our commitment to creating best-in-class vehicles with unbeatable value for a wide array of lifestyles."

To determine the 2022 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards, Vincentric performed a cost of ownership analysis measuring over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical fleet use. Using eight different cost factors – depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs – each vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states using 28 different lifecycle scenarios. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios within its segment.

"The Kia Rio outperformed eight competitor trims to earn this first-time win for Best Fleet Value Subcompact Hatchback," said David Wurster, Vincentric President. "The Rio demonstrated its strong fleet value by having both the lowest maintenance costs and the lowest repair costs in its class."

