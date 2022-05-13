SMASH MOUTH, OWL CITY BREAK THE MOLD WITH A FRESH, VIBRANT REIMAGINING OF "ALL STAR (OWL CITY REMIX)"

Synth-Pop Pioneer Puts Brand New Spin On Alt-Rock Band's Iconic Hit Single, Arriving On All Digital Formats Via UMe/Interscope Records On May 13

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, May 13, UMe/Interscope Records releases "All Star (Owl City Remix)," Owl City's bold reimagining of Smash Mouth's iconic 1999 hit single, on all digital formats. This fresh take on a perennial classic adds a new layer of sunny electronic pep to a song recognized worldwide for its inherently joyful get-up-and-go disposition. Click HERE to listen now.

Paul Delisle of Smash Mouth states, "It's a wonderfully creative and unique reimagining of one of our best songs. We Have Always Admired Adam, and it's an honor to have him remix the mighty 'All Star' in his distinctive Owl City sound."

"'All Star' is one of my favorite songs of all time, so for me, it was a privilege of a lifetime to create a remix intended to honor the original," adds Adam Young of Owl City.

"All Star" vaulted Smash Mouth into superstar status. This perpetually catchy earworm of a track, as culled from the band's triple-platinum June 1999 sophomore album Astro Lounge, ultimately garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Written by the band's founding and former guitarist Greg Camp, "All Star" not only captured the vibe of the times, but it became an instant singalong smash reflecting its intrinsic relatability across the globe. Initially aligned with the 1999 cult-favorite film Mystery Men and the family-friendly Inspector Gadget, "All Star" graced the opening credits of Shrek two years later, catapulting the song into the stratosphere of best-loved tracks that continue to inspire the pursuit of personal growth. "All Star" has also long since become one of the most popular meme-springboard subjects on record, recently inspiring the #SomebodyOnceToldMe trend on TikTok with over 240K videos created using a clip of the song earlier this year.

Owl City visionary Adam Young not only crafted the equally meme-memorable 7x platinum megahit "Fireflies," a key track from the artist's July 2009 sophomore album Ocean Eyes, but he's also cultivated a wide-ranging recording career steeped in synth-pop, disco, indietronica, European electronica, and a score of other genres — in essence, forging a veritable bouillabaisse of influences into an original sound all his and Owl City's own. Owl City's multi-generationally appealing music has also graced a number of animated films and their respective soundtracks, among them being 2012's Wreck-It Ralph and 2013's The Croods.

We could all use a little change, and "All Star (Owl City Remix)" breaks the mold with its shining revamp of a timelessly memorable song, in turn making it glitter even more like gold.

Listen to Smash Mouth, Owl City's "All Star (Owl City Remix)" HERE now:

