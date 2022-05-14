FIBROGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of FibroGen, Inc. - FGEN

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into FibroGen, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FGEN).

On April 6, 2021, the Company disclosed that cardiovascular safety data it had previously submitted for the Phase 3 program of its roxadustat product "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." As a result of these changes, the complaint alleges, the Company was forced to concede that roxadustat did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events or hospitalization as compared to a currently approved anemia injection used as a control based on pre-specified stratification factors, contrary to prior representations.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether FibroGen's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

