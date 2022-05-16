CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lucid Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Lucid Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid") (NASDAQ: LCID) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Lucid, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lucid's business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated its production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations. As a result of the defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Lucid's common stock, Lucid investors have suffered significant damages.

DEADLINE: May 31, 2022

Aggrieved Lucid investors only have until May 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong