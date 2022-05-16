Cosnova Beauty Achieves Record Results, Well Ahead Of Market Trend

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cosnova Beauty, a trailblazing beauty conglomerate comprised of high-value cosmetics brands essence Makeup and CATRICE, marks a record year highlighted by exceptionally strong figures and impressive growth rates worldwide. In 2021, global net sales increased 15%, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers and significantly exceeding the market trend, cementing the company's position as a top performer in the industry.

cosnova Beauty Logo (PRNewswire)

"cosnova remains fully on track for success, despite the tense global situation in another challenging year – which is why we are very pleased with this result," says Mathias Delor, Managing Director and COO of cosnova GmbH.

Online sales were one of the main growth drivers for the family-owned company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. cosnova Beauty's e-commerce business grew more than 50% in 2021 compared to 2020, and by more than 130% compared to 2019, now accounting for approximately one tenth of global sales.

cosnova Beauty performed particularly well in the U.S. market, delivering over 40% growth fueled by e-commerce, digital marketing, and the expansion of its social media presence on channels such as Instagram and TikTok. essence Makeup, widely known for the viral success of its Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, generated double digit percent growth, increased market share, and record-breaking sales performance at key retailers including Ulta and Amazon.

"essence Makeup has enjoyed great success with Ulta and Amazon, and continues to be a top performer for both retailers as beauty enthusiasts seek high-quality products at an affordable price point, said Jeffery Wagstaff, CEO of Cosnova Inc. "We are incredibly proud to have the number one best-selling beauty and personal care product on Amazon with essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara and will continue to expand our position on the site even further in 2022."

cosnova Beauty is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years with exciting highlights on the horizon in the areas of digitalization and sustainability. Social commerce, live shopping events, and augmented reality tools are on the digital agenda for 2022 with a strong focus on influencer marketing and content creation. Additionally, as a new member the "Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)", the company continues on its ambitious sustainability course, reaching an importnant milestone recently with the announcement of cosnova Beauty as climate-neutral as of January 1st.

About cosnova Beauty

cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores.

