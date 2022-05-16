American tool icon, CRAFTSMAN, celebrates anniversary with giveaways including an all-expenses-paid trip to the July 31 Indianapolis race

Known for some of the most trusted and reliable warranties in the industry, CRAFTSMAN's signature red tools continue to expand and evolve

TOWSON, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --American tool icon CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this month by thanking its customers – the homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics – with weeklong giveaways including a grand prize trip to the July 31 Indianapolis race.

CRAFTSMAN Celebrates 95 Years of Building Pride (PRNewswire)

"CRAFTSMAN has a rich heritage that has been passed down proudly from generation to generation," said Heather Kang, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Tools for Stanley Black & Decker. "For nearly a century, we have been the brand people trust to get the job done. Today's CRAFTSMAN continues that legacy."

Founded in the United States in 1927, CRAFTSMAN has been a leader in hand, power and outdoor tools and is known for standing behind its products with some of the most trusted and reliable warranties in the industry. In its nearly 100 years, CRAFTSMAN's signature red tools have played a part in history, from the introduction of CRAFTSMAN electric drills in 1929 to the release of cordless electric riding mowers in 1974. Staple items such as a CRAFTSMAN hammer and screwdrivers even aided in the removal of part of the Berlin Wall. The American icon brand has evolved and expanded to incorporate new products and technologies, including lines such as the CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless System, V-Series™ line of premium hand tools and its iconic S2000 storage units among others.

Weeklong Social Giveaways:

To celebrate the past, present and future of this iconic American tool brand, CRAFTSMAN will host four social media giveaways beginning this week leading up to the brand's 95th anniversary on May 20. Giveaways and requirements for entry include:

Day 1 - Vintage CRAFTSMAN T-Shirts: Share a photo of your oldest CRAFTSMAN tool and use #95YearsofBuildingPrideDay1 for the chance to win a vintage CRAFTSMAN t-shirt.

Day 2 - Autographed CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ Tool Sets: Post a photo of your favorite project or job completed with CRAFTSMAN tools and use #95YearsofBuildingPrideDay2 to win a V-Series™ 3/8-In. Drive Metric 6-Point Tool Set signed by TV Host and auto enthusiast Cristy Lee .

Day 3 - Commemorative 95th Anniversary CRAFTSMAN Sweatshirts: Show us your CRAFTSMAN red and use #95YearsofBuildingPrideDay3 for a chance to win a commemorative 95 th anniversary CRAFTSMAN sweatshirt.

Day 4 – V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 1/2-In. Hammer Drill and CRAFTSMAN Hats: Show us the latest addition to your CRAFTSMAN toolbox and include the #95YearsofBuildingPrideDay4 to be entered for a chance to win a V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 1/2-In. Hammer Drill and CRAFTSMAN hat.

Grand Prize: CRAFTSMAN 95th Anniversary Race Day Giveaway:

CRAFTSMAN's anniversary celebration will culminate with a grand prize all-expenses-paid Race Day Giveaway beginning May 20 thru June 3. One lucky winner will experience the thrill of racing by receiving two tickets, round trip airfare, transportation and hotel and meal accommodations for the July 31 Indianapolis race. Visit CRAFTSMAN's Race Day Giveaway page to enter and follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Click here for official rules.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

About CRAFTSMAN®



CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker



Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

