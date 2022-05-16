Lauren Woods Appointed Chief Marketing Officer C&F Accident & Health Division

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) has named Lauren Woods, Chief Marketing Officer.

Woods, who has had responsibility for A&H's Marketing & Communications, Business Development and Direct Employer Stop Loss Sales for many years, expanded responsibility in 2018 when the C&F Corporate Communications team was aligned to A&H under her leadership.

A veteran officer, Woods joined A&H in 2006, and her significant contributions have been key to the successful and profitable growth of A&H.

"I am extremely proud of the depth and breadth of Lauren's work over the past 16 years," said Gary McGeddy, President of C&F A&H. "She is exceptionally adept at generating new business and cultivating meaningful relationships with our business partners, and she has become the face of A&H throughout the industry. When it comes to strategic marketing, there is no smarter road ahead than the one Lauren will forge with her dedicated team."

Woods has adapted cross marketing opportunities she initiated among A&H's profit centers to the entire C&F organization in addition to its sister Fairfax Financial companies. She and her team work closely with all divisions and the executive leadership to ensure that the C&F brand represents innovation, credibility and trustworthiness in the market. In 2020, she established a Marketing Guild bringing together marketing and business development representatives from across C&F. This Guild is providing significant support for the company's 200th anniversary activities, which began rolling out in January of this year. "Our guilds represent important connections across divisions and functional areas. Lauren has lead this initiative for Marketing, helping all of C&F focus on what more we can do for our clients," said Marc Adee, C&F CEO.

Outside of her daily responsibilities, Woods is an Executive Board member and past president of the Inter-Company Marketing Group where she chairs numerous committees and working groups. She also serves on the Board of Knock Cancer Overboard and is a member of the Association of Professional Insurance Women and the Self Insurance Industry Association.

