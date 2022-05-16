Mesirow Ranked 13th on Crain's Chicago Business 2022 Money Managers List

- 23% increase in assets under management in 2021, propelling the company to #13

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced that the firm ranked 13th in Crain's Chicago's List of Top Money Managers for 2022.

Mesirow: Chicago, IL (PRNewswire)

The annual list details the top 25 firms as ranked by assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Not only did Mesirow rank highly in terms of assets under management, but it was also one of the few firms that checked every box in the client diversification category. The ranking exemplifies the firm's breadth and depth across traditional and alternative investment strategies and its ability to deliver exceptional client service to a diverse set of global institutional investors.

"We are honored to be ranked among Chicago's top money managers," said Natalie A. Brown, President. "Mesirow remains dedicated to providing financial solutions customized to individual client needs and to bringing all of our firm's capabilities to our clients. We continue to offer unique synergies as our different businesses work together to provide client-aligned solutions."

Please visit https://www.chicagobusiness.com/ for more information.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA Firms by Barron's.

Media mediainquiries@mesirow.com | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.