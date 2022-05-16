XL Axiata achieves Digital Transformation with CanGo Next-Gen Cloud Native Inventory and Assurance Platform on Google Cloud

CHENNAI, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Network Connectivity has never been so important as it is in recent times. Medical Emergencies requiring assistance, people working from home, online classes for children shall be disrupted by even a small glitch in network quality.

CanGo leveraged the power of Google Cloud Platform to successfully implement Zeus, a first-of-a-kind Cloud-Native Network Inventory Management System at XL Axiata.

"We chose CanGo Networks as a partner for Digital Transformation Initiative in 2020 to launch Cloud-Native, Dynamic, Accurate E2E Network Inventory and Assurance Solution. CanGo Networks implemented their Google Cloud-Native Zeus Inventory, Assurance and Automation Solution in XL Network. CanGo's E2E Topology helped the Team gain better Network Insights across XL's Multi-Domain and Multi-Vendor Environment. Zeus Mobile App has helped the Field Operations gain better control over Inventory and Network Operations. With their AudiGo IPAM, easy and efficient IP Address Allocation and Management was possible. Overall, their Products helped us to troubleshoot and manage Network Inventory, improve Operational Efficiency and achieve 99% Inventory Accuracy through Auto Discovery and Reconciliation." said I Gede Darmayusa, Director/Chief Technology Officer at PT. XL Axiata Tbk.

In pursuit of continuous evolution, we are working closely with Google Cloud to incorporate the following Capabilities as part of our CanGo-Google Cloud 2022 Roadmap.

Integration of OptiGo OSS with Google Looker Business Intelligence Platform to expand the Scope of Network Metrics Visualization and Reporting into the Google Ecosystem. 100% Replacement of Hive/Hadoop with Native Big Query for ease of scalability and to reduce interdependency between Storage and Compute Components.

CanGo Networks, a pioneer in Cloud-Native Inventory, Real Time 5G Assurance, AI and ML driven Analytics and Network Automation Solutions empowers Operators to evolve their Legacy NOC to Dark NOC as part of their Digital OSS Transformation Journey. Leveraging CanGo's OSS Suite helps Network Operations, Planning, Optimization and NOC/SOC Teams to have an Ultimate End-to-End Network visibility across Cloud, Mobility, IT/MEC and IoT Platforms.

