Allied Universal® Acquires South Carolina-Based American Security

The Global Leader in Security Services Continues Strategic Growth in North America and Abroad

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading global security and facility services company, today announced the acquisition of American Security, a top security provider in the Southeast region of the United States.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1975 by retired South Carolina Highway Patrol Sergeant Henry Harrison, American Security has more than 1,200 employees and serves a seven-state area that includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Although American Security comprises mostly security professionals, the company provides a range of security services.

"I'm pleased to welcome American Security to the Allied Universal team. The transition will be seamless as American Security and Allied Universal share a deep commitment to our employees, as well as our customers and the communities we serve," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "American Security will complement the services we currently provide and give Allied Universal a stronger presence in the Southeast part of the United States."

"I am also excited that several members of the American Security management team will join Allied Universal to coordinate a seamless transition," Jones said.

"This is a momentous day for American Security," said Randy Harrison, President of American Security. "We are continuing our growth and evolution by joining the Allied Universal team. We will be able to take the service we provide to our clients to the next level, and our employees will have access to growth opportunities throughout the world because Allied Universal has a promote-from-within culture."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast global network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Universal