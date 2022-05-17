Arasan Announces its latest MIPI RFFE(SM) IP compliant to MIPI RFFE(SM) v3.0 Version

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today's Systems on Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of its silicon proven high performance and low power consumption MIPI RFFE 3.0SM Host IP and Device core IP for the mobile industry.

Arasan's MIPI RFFE 3.0SM Total IPTM Solution operates at relatively high speed of 52Mhz featuring enhanced triggering features such as Timed triggers that allow tighter, synchronized timing control of multiple carrier aggregation configurations, Mappable triggers which enables groups of control functions to be remapped and extended triggers that boost the number of unique triggers available in the RF control system and accommodate increasingly complex radio architectures. It also features functionality for synchronizing and scheduling changes in register settings, either within a device or across multiple devices.

As the smartphones and tablets have trained individuals to expect fast access to whatever information they desire, at any time and from any location, fast wireless network technologies like 5G, LTE are assisting in meeting that expectation. Arasan's total IP Solution for MIPI RFFE 3.0SM is designed to enable the tighter timing precision and lower latencies that manufacturers require today to accelerate the global rollout of 5G. It is designed to provide the RFFE interface for all common front-end devices, like Power Amplifier, Low-Noise Amplifiers, Filters, Switches, Power Management Modules, and Antenna Sensors. These devices can reside in the same chip or in separate chips.

Arasan Mobile IP Solution for MIPI also includes a comprehensive portfolio of MIPI CSISM IP, DSISM IP, C-PHYSM IP and D-PHYSM IP on nodes down to 5nm.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDAs in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

