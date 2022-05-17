City Wide Facility Solutions Continues California Expansion with New Sherman Oaks Location

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened a location in Sherman Oaks — making this the fifth new location in the state in five months. The latest office serves the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the region now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Joe McNamara, president, along with his wife, Leigh, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 15165 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

"As my kids have grown older, I have been looking for an opportunity where I could put myself in a position to build a purposeful and profitable business that can leave a lasting impact on my community," said McNamara. "City Wide's values and business model allow me to do just that. We are able to partner with local businesses who can provide our clients with the services they need, which in turn helps boost those local businesses and strengthens the local economy."

McNamara comes to this new business venture with an extensive background in sales management. Most recently, he worked for a notable California wine, spirits and craft beer distributor as a regional sales manager where he developed and led sales teams in the Los Angeles area. In their free time, McNamara and his wife uphold the City Wide mission of making a positive impact on the community. They host fundraising events for Beat the Streets Los Angeles and are regular doners to Valley of Change, a non-profit that provides services to the homeless.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company. More independent businesses, as well as commercial properties, will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in California, Louisiana, Georgia and Delaware.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Sherman Oaks area and the services it offers, please visit shermanoaks.gocitywide.com or call (818) 616-4469.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions