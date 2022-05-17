Esmé Miami Beach Hotel Wins Big at the City National Bank Better Beach Awards

Miami's newest boutique hotel is recognized by The Real Estate Council of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce with two prestigious awards: Historic Preservation and Innovative Design

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esmé Miami Beach Hotel was honored at the City National Bank Better Beach Awards, winning Gold for Historic Preservation and Silver for Innovative Design. The ceremony, which was organized by The Real Estate Council of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, celebrated influential, trendsetting leaders in the local real estate industry. Attended by hundreds of people, the event included Miami Beach's top realtors, architects, developers, designers, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs.

Originally developed as a 1920s bohemian artist colony, the property once served as the go-to hangout for gangsters like Al Capone and stars such as Lucille Ball. Now, Esmé Miami Beach boasts 145 guest rooms and five Latin-inspired food & beverage concepts across its eight buildings, connected by intimate Spanish paseos.

Esmé Miami Beach opened in November of 2021 after a $40 million renovation led by the esteemed Infinity Hospitality Group. The boutique hotel is a charming Spanish oasis located on Española Way, South Beach's historic esplanade that's lined with local restaurants and shops. The award-winning design, which was spearheaded by Jessica Schuster, plays with an artful combination of jewel tones and textured mahogany, transporting guests from Miami to Spain.

The awards were accepted by Infinity Hospitality Owner, David Berg, Managing Director of Infinity Hospitality, James Stuart, and Esmé General Manager, Jessica LaRosa.

Commenting on the hotel's wins, Berg said, "We're so honored to receive these awards and to be considered for these categories. Celebrating Esmé's history is incredibly important to us and it's our mission to create a space where the hotel's past meets the present."

