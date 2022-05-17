Local Company Partners with the All Kids Bike® Movement

KEEN Kids' new partnership aims to bring the joy of biking to children in underserved schools in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEEN, Inc. ( KEEN ), the global footwear brand on a mission to make the outside inclusive and accessible to all, today announced a partnership with All Kids Bike ®, a national movement that aims to teach every child in America how to ride a bike by placing learn-to-ride programs in kindergarten Physical Education classes.

KEEN is supporting the movement by making a $30,000 contribution to the Foundation, which will in turn help to establish Learn to Ride Programs at both Woodlawn Elementary School and James John Elementary School in Portland, where the company's headquarters is located.

As part of the program, recipient schools will receive:

24 Strider Bikes

24 pedal conversion kits

24 helmets

One 20 inch teacher instruction bike

An 8-lesson Learn-To-Ride curriculum aligned to SHAPE America National PE standards

Each sponsored school is expected to host the program as part of their ongoing curriculum for a minimum of 5 years, providing valuable life skills to thousands of children over the lifespan of the program.

In honor of the partnership, KEEN will be hosting a volunteer Bike Build event at its headquarters on Thursday, May 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The partners will then hold Bike Unveil events at each school to introduce the program to the students, providing them the opportunity to give the bikes a test ride.

The unveilings will take place on Friday, May 20th kicking off with Woodlawn Elementary School at 8:20 a.m. and then moving onto James John Elementary School at 11:50 a.m.

"Learning to ride a bike is one of life's most exhilarating milestones and we believe that every child should have the opportunity to share in that experience," said Justin McDonald, Director of Marketing for KEEN Kids. "At KEEN our mission is to make the outside accessible to all both through the footwear we design, and the partners we support. Strider and the All Kids Bike movement fully align with that mission."

"KEEN Kids is the ideal partner for the All Kids Bike movement," said Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of the Strider Education Foundation. "The company's generous donation will help bring us closer to our ultimate goal of teaching every child in America how to ride a bike."

About KEEN

Driven by a passion to make the outside and trades accessible for all, KEEN is a values-led, family-owned footwear brand from Portland, Oregon, committed to creating original and versatile products, enhancing lives, and inspiring adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the footwear industry with the debut of the Newport adventure sandal. It continues to launch game-changing products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design while actively working to Detox the Planet. The brand formalized its values commitment under the banner of The KEEN Effect. Learn more at www.keenfootwear.com.

