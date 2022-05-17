Lucid Announces New Lucidspark App with Webex to Enhance Virtual Meetings

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new embedded app within Webex for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , to empower teams with more engaging, collaborative meetings.

"Today's hybrid teams need solutions that function within their current workflows so they can more effectively collaborate and innovate," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "This new Lucidspark app with Webex will empower our mutual customers to build the future faster than ever as we provide more effective ways for teams to not just brainstorm, strategize and align around a shared vision, but also connect with each other from any location."

The Lucidspark app for Webex brings the power of visual collaboration to video conferencing, enabling hybrid and distributed teams to better engage, innovate and collaborate during virtual meetings. Users can quickly access existing boards or create new ones by opening or expanding Lucidspark directly within the Webex platform. Lucidspark's unique facilitation features also make it possible for teams to keep meetings on track while ensuring that every participant has an equal opportunity to contribute and all the best ideas are captured.

"With the Webex Platform, third party partners can extend the Webex collaboration experience to support the specific needs of today's hybrid teams," said Jason Copeland, VP, Product, Webex Platform. "Lucidspark's visual collaboration app demonstrates the openness of our platform and how it helps teams stay connected throughout their workday."

This new app continues to expand Lucidspark's availability across video conferencing solutions, as well as industry-leading work management and communication applications, such as Slack , Jira , Smartsheet and Confluence . By bringing the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite to every stage of users' workflows, Lucid makes it possible for them to maximize the value of their tech stack while improving engagement and creativity.

Get started today by adding the Lucidspark app from the Webex App Hub . To learn more about the Lucidspark app for Webex, visit lucidspark.com/integrations/webex .

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid Software's Visual Collaboration Suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucidspark.com .

