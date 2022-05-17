MillionaireMatch Adds New Detailed Community Guidelines to Prevent Sugar Relationships

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for long-term relationships. They just announced new detailed community guidelines to weed out all who are looking for potential sugar relationships on the site.

The guideline claims that the company reserves the right to ban any account that they believe is searching for sugar daddy relationships, including but not limited to listed terms.

Detailed Community Guidelines:

No Sugar Baby/Sugar Daddy Relationships. Seeking any kind of financial arrangement is not permitted. This includes asking to be "spoiled" or to be "financially supported" or to get "gifts".

No Scammers, Frauds, or Catfishing. Any solicitation, asking for money from other members, or inviting other members to other websites is considered fraudulent and is prohibited. Apart from income verification, money should not be mentioned in the profile.

"We Invented Millionaire Dating. We aim to provide high quality matches for millionaires and exclusive people. The best way to keep users safe is to prevent sugar-seekers from entering in the first place. Any non-compliance with the community guidelines will not be tolerated." Stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch.

No sugar relationship is a guarantee. MillionaireMatch has had a strict "No Sugar Daddies/Sugar Babies" policy since it was first launched in 2001. And, MillionaireMatch will conduct the strictest sugar profile review action and remove all low-quality profiles before May 18, 2022.

About MillionaireMatch

Launched in 2001, MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site for millionaires and successful singles including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs.

