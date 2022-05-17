New Luxury Hotel in Crested Butte, Colorado

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in an atmosphere of authentic Crested Butte flair and bringing luxury accommodations, Vaquera House opened its doors in February 2022. Located just steps from town, guests can leave their cars behind and enjoy easy access to hikes, delicious restaurants, boutiques and art galleries. Winter or summer, endless adventures can be found with private guide services available.

Stepping inside, you are greeted with a roaring fire in the main living area and adjacent, a gorgeous library to sit and choose your favorite book. When you're ready for more activity, you can head to the media room and play a round of pool. Every morning a chef prepares a full breakfast served in the dining room and each evening guests are blown away by the ski après options – all included in the rate.

Guest rooms are filled with textured surfaces such as Basalt stone and oak floors, quartzite countertops, custom iron vanities, and hand-hewn beams throughout. Heated floors, in room coffee makers, mini-fridges, steam showers, fine original artwork from local artists, Malin and Goetz products along with luxury Italian bathroom and bedroom linens fill the rooms.

The Vaquera House has many notable architectural features. Two rooms have their own large private balconies overlooking Mt Crested Butte. There are also two large suites that can accommodate a family of 6. The third floor boasts 10-foot-high ceilings with captivating views of the mountains. If you're looking for a room with a view, it's safe to say you've found the best in Crested Butte at Vaquera House.

Walking out onto the balcony, a rooftop hot tub with 360° views is a year-round showstopper. In the summer, the hotel has outdoor lawn games, use of sports equipment for the bountiful local parks and access to complimentary on-site cruiser bikes.

The hotel owners have a deep lineage of ranching in their family and an even deeper love for the role that ranching and farming plays in both the past and present in the Gunnison Valley. Vaquera House is a gentle nod of respect to that heritage. The ten-room hotel is a place to gather all while feeling the comforts of home.

Rates start from $700 a night. For more information, please visit www.vaquerahouse.com. We look forward to hosting you. Like home, but better.

