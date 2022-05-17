PlantX Partners with Instacart to Offer Same-Day Delivery to Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new partnership with Instacart, a leading retail enablement company in North America. Customers in Toronto, Ottawa, Squamish and Chicago can now order online and access same-day delivery of a curated selection of PlantX products by visiting https://www.instacart.com/xmarket-us. The Company plans to eventually enable all PlantX customers across Canada and the United States with access to same-day delivery from their local store. Through the new partnership with Instacart, PlantX will have access to Instacart's established fulfillment network and fast-delivery system, helping to increase PlantX's customer satisfaction and loyalty, boost conversion rates, lower shipping and logistics costs, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency.

"Numerous research reports highlight the booming demand for fast delivery among online customers," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery will help differentiate PlantX as a forward-thinking leader in the overall e-commerce sector, as well as the fast-evolving plant-based market. This initiative truly reflects our priority to meet and exceed customer expectations and satisfaction."

Beyond expanding its e-commerce reach and impact across North America, the partnership with Instacart also fulfills digital marketing roles of boosting brand recognition among consumers, while forwarding the Company's mission of facilitating broader market access to plant-based products.

"The same-day delivery program via Instacart is a strategic move to help PlantX better serve our growing plant-based community, while enhancing the Company's operational efficiency," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Being on the Instacart App means that we can make online shopping more flexible, convenient, and enjoyable, and that we can offer our customers easier access to the plant-based products they love and need the most."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

