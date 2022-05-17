Storagepipe Named Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for Canada

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Storagepipe, a leader in backup, disaster recovery and cybersecurity services, proudly announces it has been selected as the 2021 Veeam Cloud and Service Provider Partner of the Year, Canada by Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. These annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

Storagepipe was recognized as Veeam Cloud and Service Provider Partner of the Year, Canada for demonstrating the best overall performance in areas of consistent revenue growth, collaboration with Veeam and proactive selling, and promoting Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in Canada.

"We are excited to celebrate and honor Storagepipe as the Veeam Cloud and Service Provider Partner of the Year, Canada," said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. "Storagepipe is an ideal Veeam partner, leveraging the Veeam program and resources to build and deliver reliable, revenue-generating Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings. We congratulate Storagepipe on this award and look forward to even greater success in 2022."

The Storagepipe team is thrilled to receive this continued recognition from Veeam as one of North America's strongest Veeam Platinum Cloud Service Providers, and Veeam's 2021 VCSP of the year for Canada," said Steven Rodin, CEO of Storagepipe. "We continue to strengthen our market-leading position by enhancing our Veeam services and delivering exceptional and responsive solutions that center on our customers' success. We are honoured that our commitment to building deep technical expertise and expanding the breadth of our Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Cloud service offerings for small, mid-sized and enterprise customers has been recognized with this Veeam Impact Award."

Storagepipe's successful collaboration with Veeam has enabled multiple cloud services including Veeam Cloud Connect, Veeam Managed Appliances for VMware and Hyper-V, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, and Veeam Replication for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). Storagepipe is dedicated to continuing to build on this success through innovation and delivering world-class customer experiences into 2022 and beyond.

"Thank you, Veeam Cloud team for this incredible recognition!"

