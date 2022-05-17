Thompson Thrift Residential to Develop Luxury 320-Unit Multifamily Community Outside Orlando

Resident move-ins slated to begin summer of 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly-owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Canter, a 320-unit Class A multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Ocala. Equity capital for the development was provided from Thompson Thrift's Watermark 2022 Multifamily Development Fund, IV, LP. Construction is set to begin later this month and Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting in the summer of 2023.

"Housing Supply has not kept pace with Ocala's population and job growth in recent years, leaving many residents searching for new housing outside the city limits," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are thrilled to be bringing one of our distinctive multifamily communities to Ocala for people desiring a top-quality housing option that is close to where they work."

Located at 4945 SW 49th Place, Canter is 10 minutes from downtown Ocala and across the street from West Marion Community Hospital, a 186-bed hospital that offers award-winning orthopedic, cardiac and neurological services. The site is less than a mile from 60th Avenue, offering direct access to Ocala International Airport and the $600+ million World Equestrian Center. As an officially designated "Horse Capital of the World", Ocala provides approximately 44,000 equestrian-related jobs, which generate $2.2 billion in annual revenue.

The 23-acre site will offer two-story garden style buildings with direct unit entry and 96 detached garages. The luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments will average 1,100 square feet and include quartz countertops; stainless steel appliances with smooth glass cooktops and side-by-side refrigerators; 9-foot ceilings; walk-in closets; and full-size washers and dryers.

Residents will be treated to resort-style features including a professionally decorated clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, community gardens, dog spas, and more.

Canter will be the ninth multifamily community Thompson Thrift Residential has developed in Florida. Since 2008, Thompson Thrift made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities. During the past 30+ years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $3.7 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive retail and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

