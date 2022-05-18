American Legion calls PACT Act agreement 'historically impactful' for generations of vets

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization is calling the bipartisan agreement by Senate leaders to assist veterans who have been exposed to environmental toxins "historically impactful."

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion) (PRNewswire)

"The work is still not yet complete, but the agreement between Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, D-Mont., and ranking member Jerry Moran, R-Kan., is proof that Democrats and Republicans can achieve great things for veterans when they work to put country ahead of partisanship," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "The Honoring Our PACT Act would deliver needed benefits for up to 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to the poisons of war due to the prevalence of burn pits, radiation, contaminated water, Agent Orange and other toxicants during deployments and military assignments. The House of Representatives deserves great credit for passing this legislation, and I am confident that with the continued support of The American Legion, the Senate will now follow suit. This is an historic opportunity for the 117th Congress to pass the most meaningful veterans legislation in a generation. I am asking all Americans to tell their senators to vote for the Honoring Our PACT Act."

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to advocating for veterans, promoting a strong national security, sponsoring wholesome youth programs and Americanism. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media Contact: John Raughter, (317) 630-1350. jraughter@legion.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American Legion