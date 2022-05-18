vivo Announces Global Debut of X80 Series Flagship Smartphones, Redefining Premium Mobile Photography Experience in Collaboration with ZEISS

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the global launch of the flagship X80 series, bringing users the next level of premium mobile experience with new cinematic photography features in collaboration with ZEISS. Building on vivo X series' professional mobile photography foundations, X80 series, featuring X80 and X80 Pro, continues to demonstrate the relentless pursuit of the perfect user experience in photography and videography with the smartphones' artistic cinematic mode, flagship performance, and technological innovations.

Outstanding Professional Imaging Features with ZEISS

"X80 series demonstrates vivo's constant pursuit of user-oriented innovation and premium mobile imaging technology. In successive collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics, we are once again delivering excellent experiences to users who can capture memories and create quality photographs and videos with more dynamics and perspectives," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo.

vivo's X80 series features extensive upgrades that go beyond the unmatched mobile photography experience, and, for the first time, delivers cinematic style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates oval bokeh in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos. Users can also choose regular lens video bokeh, creating portrait videos with bokeh in one tap. The bokeh effect varies to match the focal length, aperture, and shooting distance, and the bokeh balls are round, in a 16:9 regular frame.

On top of that, new effects have been added to the ZEISS Superb Portrait feature, such as ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh, enabling users to recreate classic Hollywood aesthetics by adding a film-like bokeh effect with a 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio combined with artistic long oval bokeh, similar to ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh. The overall effects can also be enhanced with vivo's cinematic lens simulation algorithm and a dual-camera depth-of-field technology that combines flare rendering and processing. By recognizing highlight points, the brightest point in the picture is identified and artistic blue light trails can be created, similar to the blue streak in cinema lenses.

vivo continues to maintain its outstanding night scene effects in conjunction with the ZEISS Superb Night Camera. With upgraded features such as Pure Night View, X80 series is able to capture city night scenes while retaining the original look and feel of the scene. In addition, the X80 Pro supports XDR Photo that can improve clarity for backlit images and improve tones that better reflect what the human eyes can see. The XDR Photo feature can optimize the X80 series display capabilities through highlighting contrasting tones in photos to fully showcase the high-quality HDR effect on photos. With rear cameras on all devices having achieved compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, night scene performance remains first-rate. ZEISS T* Coating enhances light transmission and helps to reduce night reflectivity such as flare and ghosting.

To better optimize the ultimate mobile photography experience, vivo's X80 series also includes ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 aided by the series' first AI Perception Engine to improve color accuracy and facilitate color changing and brightness during a shoot. ZEISS Natural Color can reproduce natural colors and automatically optimize both the accurate exposure and white balance, thus allowing the image to best reflect what the human eyes can see. This feature upgrade includes the ability to adjust tone brightness, capturing experiences that appear more life-like, refined, and natural.

Premium Mobile Photography Experience

The X80 series contains top-of-the-line photography upgrades while maintaining the classic flagship features that make vivo the go-to brand for mobile photography. Users can continue to create photography and videography masterpieces with ease through vivo's user-oriented innovations.

X80 Pro has a 32MP front camera and a rear four-camera system consisting of a 50MP ultra-sensing camera with GNV sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP gimbal portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. The 12MP gimbal portrait camera is the core upgrade that allows for video enhancement and stability, while X80 Pro's main camera also includes an exclusively customized ultra-sensing GNV sensor to optimize reflectivity and reduce stray light paired with a High Transmittance Glass Lens for low dispersion and temperature drift to reduce glaring. Meanwhile, the X80 model has a 32MP front camera and a rear camera system consisting of a 50MP ultra-sensing main camera, a 12MP portrait camera, a new 12MP wide-angle camera. The X80 model features a new ultra-sensing IMX866 sensor that improves the camera performance in dark and low-light scenarios.

Furthering the pursuit of premium photography and videography experience, X80 series is equipped with the latest iteration of vivo's imaging chip, the vivo V1+ chip, delivering an elevated experience to users with a built-in AI system for professional-level visual enhancement. The X80 Pro includes an added feature; an AI Video Enhancement feature that allows the device to automatically identify the right mode for the light conditions, prompting users to choose between video HDR and night mode depending on the scenario. Furthermore, the vivo V1+ chip enhances the X80 series visual experience in display and gaming.

Camera Panning is a new and exclusive feature that further enhances this flagship series' dynamic capabilities. This feature has portrait motion tracking technology, which can reduce motion blur caused by shaky hands. In addition, its Night Sports Mode in the X80 Pro allows users to take outstanding, dynamic images, as it can capture clearer photos even during extreme scenarios with its improved motion detection abilities.

Outstanding Flagship Performance

vivo's groundbreaking technologies in mobile photography and top performance drive X80 series to be a powerhouse device designed based on an understanding of user demands.

X80 Pro is configured with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the X80 model runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform for efficient performance without straining battery usage. Compared to its predecessor, X80 Pro has improved CPU performance. Furthermore, the entire series is equipped with enhanced LPDDR5 and enhanced UFS3.1 for high running and storage speed.

X80 Pro is decked with an Ultra Large Liquid Cooling Vapor Chamber that allows for maximum cooling surface area, which can help maintain stability when using high-performance features such as large-scale games and video recording. Furthermore, the X80 device contains the largest Vapor Chamber among the X series with over 23 heat dissipation layers for optimal cooling effects.

Designed with the consumer's needs in mind, the new X80 series has significant battery upgrades that can accommodate the lifestyles of all users. The entire series supports with 80W FlashCharge, while X80 Pro also supports 50W wireless FlashCharge with a 4700 mAh large battery, and the X80 has a 4500 mAh large battery. With such a sizeable battery, X80 Pro can get a full charge in just 35 minutes compared to its predecessor, the X70 Pro+, in 56 minutes, X80 can be fully recharged in 35 minutes.

X80 series is equipped with enhanced privacy controls and features. With the Screen Pinning feature, users can freeze the screen when they let others use the phone. Microphone and camera indicators, increased control in location approximation, and a privacy dashboard can be used to further control app accessibility. In addition, X80 Pro is equipped with a brand-new 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor that can unlock the phone within 0.2 seconds.

Experience Immersive Gameplay

X80 series introduces new upgrades enabling enjoyable and immersive gaming experiences.

X80 series is equipped with a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo's self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. X80 Pro's response speed, referring to the start-stop time, has increased by 20% while X80's response speed has increased by 41.2% with more vivid vibration for enjoyable gaming.

The Dual Stereo Speaker in both models provides a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect, bringing dual speakers to X series for the first time.

The X80 device, in conjunction with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, offers a solution to tackle the issue of shortened battery life and unstable frame rate under heavy load games —the AI Gaming Super Resolution. This feature can compress heavy load gaming resolution as a way to reduce the CPU and GPU workload, then re-upload the compressed images through the AI Gaming Super Resolution. This cutting-edge feature has been tested to reduce battery consumption by 10%[1].

Sleek Waterproof Design with Refreshing Aesthetics

Inspired by the look of professional cameras, the square and circle aesthetic that forms the lens and base is incorporated within the exterior design concept of X80 series, to call to mind the series' professional photography capabilities. By encasing the lens within a circle motif, the visual design invites users to see the world through the camera and highlights ZEISS's Professional Imaging power within.

X80 series is available in two colors: Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. The X80 Pro model only comes in Cosmic Black, and the X80 model comes in both colors. Cosmic Black represents the broad and profound nature of the night sky, along with the vitality and the everlasting power of the universe. Urban Blue is designed with the color of the light blue sea away from the hustle and bustle of urban life while evoking feelings of relaxation, ease, and joy.

[1] Based on data obtained in laboratory testing.

