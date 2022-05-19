BOX Pure Air's Certified HEPA Portable Indoor Air Filtration Solutions Ready to Combat Unhealthy and Dangerous Indoor Air Quality Caused by Wildfire Smoke in Schools Across New Mexico and Texas

- May is Wildfire Awareness Month and our nation's schools should prepare to mitigate the harmful health effects that wildfire smoke has on students, teachers and staff as it pollutes Indoor Air Quality

- Federal Funding is available for schools, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for health based improvements to school buildings related to Indoor Air Quality

- The White House has recently highlighted $350B in available funding signifying the importance of ventilation and filtration to create indoor healthy air environments for commercial buildings [provide link]

PHOENIX, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company''), subsidiary BOX Pure Air ("BPA") is actively assisting schools looking for immediate solutions to continue safely operating by addressing indoor air quality (IAQ) for students, teachers and staff in areas affected by wildfire smoke in an attempt to prevent unplanned school closures.

BOX Pure Air is actively meeting with school boards across multiple states who are heavily impacted by recent wildfires

Beyond the physical destruction wildfires cause, there is the invisible threat to our physical health and well-being that is driven by poor air quality caused by wildfires. The EPA states that small particles found in wildfire smoke penetrate deep into the lungs causing a range of health problems from a runny nose to aggravated chronic heart and lung disease. Exposure to these particles has even been linked to premature death. While these complications are enough to make anyone think twice about their exposure to wildfire smoke, a greater risk exists for children. The development process of lungs continues throughout childhood, and exposing children to these harsh air environments puts them at great risk for long term asthma and heart complications. Providing a portable HEPA certified air purification unit protects students and supports their long term health.

The administration has provided a historic investment of $122 billion specifically for schools to address indoor air quality concerns, such as ventilation, filtration and increasing air exchanges. This federal funding assistance was initiated for COVID-19 to improve Indoor Air Quality and ventilation in our nation's schools. In addition to COVID and other airborne pathogens, the portable air purification units are a recommended solution by the EPA , CDC, and the State of California, to improve unhealthy indoor air quality conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The BOX Pure Air product line utilizing Certified HEPA filters, are commercial grade, plug and play units manufactured in the USA and are designed and engineered to cleanse the air of unhealthy airborne particulate matter that can have lingering health impacts.

BOX Pure Air is actively meeting with school boards across multiple states including Texas and New Mexico who have been heavily impacted by recent wildfires. BOX Pure Air continues to consult with private schools throughout California to access available funding through the EANS II funding recently made available. As western Texas and New Mexico are currently impacted by active wildfires and are experiencing increased unhealthy indoor air due to wildfire smoke, this is yet another reason it is so important to ensure we have a layered solution to improving indoor air quality.

The ASHRAE recommendations are designed for buildings that use HVAC systems with air-handling units that bring outside air into buildings or recirculate indoor air. The planning framework is specifically for commercial buildings, schools and other similar building types and is not intended for single-family homes. The planning framework identifies ten (10) elements that building managers should include in a written, building-specific Smoke Readiness Plan, and the first item listed is to Purchase smoke preparation supplies, such as portable air cleaners and extra filters. The ASHRAE Planning Framework for Protecting Commercial Building Occupants from Smoke During Wildfire Events can be found on the US EPA website .

The indoor air purification market is growing as public officials are now actively advocating the need for increased awareness to improve indoor air quality in our businesses, schools and homes. The White House recently highlighted that approximately $350B dollars can be utilized to make our buildings safer and that portable air purification units are an approved and recommended solution. The current product line provides protection against a multitude of airborne threats and has the option to provide clean indoor air for small classrooms and can scale up to large auditoriums. BOX Pure Air is committed to providing high quality, industrial grade proven products as they strive to be the market leader in the indoor air purification space. The Company has identified additional complimentary products with the intention to add to their product offerings in the near future.

In a recent press release , Ryan Cowell, CEO of BOX Pure Air stated the following:

"Environmental and clean building organizations agree that one of the highest priorities in combating poor and unhealthy indoor air quality caused by wildfire smoke is the combination of increasing airflow and increasing the level of filtration. People often look to solve indoor air quality issues by opening windows or doors, but in areas affected by wildfires, letting in outside air only makes the situation worse. This is a scenario that must be treated from the inside out and portable air purification is the best and most efficient way of doing so. We feel there are several opportunities that are highly likely to convert into purchase orders and deployments over the next few months. Most, if not all, of these highly likely opportunities represent the culmination of a long sales cycle that can take up to a year to begin deployment due to the process complexity of accessing specific funds for indoor air quality which is a new procurement cycle for each school or district. The team at BOX Pure Air has developed expertise and provides invaluable guidance and assistance to school administrators throughout the process"

Historically, wildfires have been a concern in late summer and early fall, however past years have shown that the threat exists year round. In 2020 fires started as early as March and the impact of fires in California dramatically decreased the quality of air across the Nation, thousands of miles away. The California EPA recommends HEPA filtration use anytime the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 100.

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint commented, "For too long we have ignored the poor health conditions and the catastrophic effects of poor indoor air quality. Clean air is an essential right and we have a solution that can immediately improve indoor air quality in the places we gather, whether that be at home, at work, or at school. The particle size associated with wildfire pollution can quickly and dramatically harm anyone who breathes it in, but the portable HEPA air filtration system we offer cleanses the air of these pollutants, reducing the risk. Schools and students cannot afford to miss additional days due to dangers of the air they breathe indoors, especially when there is a simple, portable and effective solution."

In addition to the highly likely opportunities identified above, BOX Pure Air anticipates the commencement of the California ARP EANS program inclusion of which initial deliveries are projected to begin this summer. This project will continue on until the end of 2023 and consists of 250 private schools. Although the delivery numbers will not be determined until closer to the end of the year, BPA believes they are positioned as a top tier vendor, providing services and solutions that are top of mind for educators, parents, and students across the State of California.

