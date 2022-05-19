Catch a Glimpse of the 2022 Madison Summer Live Auction

HONG KONG and BEIJING, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madison 2022 Summer Auction will start at 11 am (HKT), Saturday, May 21st in Hong Kong. As the first live auction in 2022, Madison Auction is pleased to present 326 lots; including 215 lots of wines, 32 lots of Moutai and 30 lots of whiskies, with a total estimate of HK$12,000,000 - HK$19,000,000. This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App. Take advantage of the last few days to place online absentee bid.

The Madison 2022 Summer Auction will start at 11 am (HKT), Saturday, May 21st in Hong Kong. As the first live auction in 2022, Madison Auction is pleased to present 326 lots; including 215 lots of wines, 32 lots of Moutai and 30 lots of whiskies, with a total estimate of HK$12,000,000 - HK$19,000,000. This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App. Take advantage of the last few days to place your online absentee (PRNewswire)

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.Please follow its WeChat official account (Madison Auction) for more international fine wine auction information.

Madison Auction offers an exceptional array of top-level wines, spirits, Kweichow Moutai that are rarely seen in the market. There are 85 lots of Bordeaux, 85 lots of Burgundy, 19 lots of American cult wines, 22 lots of Scottish Whiskies, 8 lots each of Japanese whiskies, Champagne, and Italian rare wines, 32 lots of Moutai, all of which are collections built up by seasoned collectors with decades of tine.

Here are some of the highlights of this sale:

Wine | Lots 1-215

For collection, the super-rare Jeroboam of 1995 DRC La Tache (Lot 176), the highly sought after 2009 Domaine Leroy Clos de Vougeot (Lot 134), or the Third Apostle from the Drops of God - double magnum and imperial of 2000 Domaine du Pegau Cuvée da Capo (Lot 179&180) are recommended.

For party wines, Ace of Spades Gold and Rosé in large formats from Magnum to Salmanazar (Lot 207-213), or the 2009 Carruades de Lafite (Lot 182) are recommended.

For casual drinkers, the Maison Leroy Bourgogne Rouge 'Hommage à l'An 2000' (Lot 92&93) or the 2000 Château d'Yquem 'Y' Ygrec (Lot 10-12) are preferable.

Moutai | Lots 216-247

Gathering 32 impressive selections of Moutai, ranging from the 1970s to the 2010s, from our partner Poly Auction Hong Kong, known for their reliable sources and high quality:

Iron Caps in different formats (Kweichow Moutai Iron Cap Flying Fairy & Five Star Mixed Lot - Lot 231 );

The Three Great Revolutions (Late 1970s Kweichow Moutai Three Great Revolution, Five Star - Lot 232 );

Zodiac Series (2019 Kweichow Moutai Zodiac Special Editoin - Year of Pig - Lot 241 );

Several Limited Editions (Kweichow Moutai Hong Kong Friends of Moutai50-Year-Old Special Edition Mixed Lot - Lot 244 ).

Whisky | Lots 248-277

Fine selection of whiskies, again with something for senior collectors or casual occasions.

The Yamazaki 25-Year-Old Limited Edition (Lot 254) hasn't appeared in the Hong Kong auction market for a long time, so Madison Auction are very honored to present one bottle with perfect provenance and packaging. In addition, offering bottles from the now 'silent' distilleries of Brora and Port Ellen (Lot 256-259). And Madison Auction has an array of Macallan lots (Lot 260-273), including the 2017 released M Black, and a selection of 12, 18, 21, 25, and 30-year-old bottlings.

Recommendation

Bordeaux First Growth Assortment

Lot 9 | 12 Bottles, OWC

Est. HK$ 40,000 - HK$ 75,000

1998 Château Margaux Margaux 1er Cru Classé (2) 1998 Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (2) 1998 Château Latour Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (2) 1998 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (2) 1998 Château Cheval Blanc Saint Émilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A (2) 1998 Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé (2)

The Frist Growth labels with vintage 1998 have entered the drinking period. At the moment when the price of prominent Burgundy wines is soaring, Bordeauz Frist Growth wines are more worth enjoying.

Among them, the 1998 Château Cheval Blanc, which received a perfect score from Robert Parker, is unmissable! With the untouched Original Wooden Case, the collection value of this assortment cannot be underestimated.

2007 Domaine François Raveneau Chablis Grand Cru, Les Clos

Lot 53 | 6 Bottles | BH 94-96

Est. HK$ 32,000 - HK$ 55,000

2009 Domaine François Raveneau Chablis Grand Cru, Les Clos

Lot 54 | 1 Bottle | BH 91-94

Est. HK$ 9,000 - HK$ 16,000

2014 Domaine François Raveneau Chablis Grand Cru, Les Clos

Lot 55 | 3 Bottles | BH 94-96

Est. HK$26,000 - HK$ 45,000

The most prestigious winery in Chablis, almost all its vineyards are Grand Crus and 1er Crus. Its excellent quality and scarce outturn make it become the benchmark of Chablis.

Les Clos occupied the best location among the 7 Grand Crus of Chablis, so as produced the strongest wines among these Grand Crus. No wonder Domaine François Raveneau Chablis Grand Cru, Les Clos has always been on a par with those prestigious producers' Montrachet Grand Crus.

When the prices of Montrachet Grand Crus are soaring rapidly, these three low-key steeds are undoubtedly the best choice.

2015 Jean-Marie Fourrier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Amoureuses Vieille Vigne

Lot 59-60 | 12 Bottles, 2OWC | BH 91-93

Est. HK$40,000 - HK$ 70,000

2013 Domaine Fourrier Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru Clos St Jacques Vieille Vigne

Lot 62 | 6 Bottles, OWC | BH 92-95

Est. HK$20,000 - HK$ 35,000

2011 Domaine Fourrier Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru Clos St Jacques Vieille Vigne

Lot 63 | 6 Bottles, OWC | BH 92-94

Est. HK$18,000 - HK$ 30,000

2001 Domaine Fourrier Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru Clos St Jacques Vieille Vigne

Lot 64 | 6 Bottles

Est. HK$24,000 - HK$ 42,000

Les Amoureuses and Clos St Jacques are both super 1er Crus, possessing great potential for appreciation. Domaine Fourrier is one of the fastest-rising Burgundy wineries in recent years, with an excellent reputation.

These superb bottles are consigned by a charming businessman, who hunts these treasures from different Hong Kong reputable wine merchants and cellars in merchants' professional wine cellars until this sale.

2001 Domaine René Engel Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Les Brulées

Lot 88 | 6 Bottles

Est. HK$80,000 - HK$ 140,000

The last owner Philippe Engel was a talented winemaker, and his production has always been known for elegance. However, he died young with no successor. The winery was acquired by François Pinault, owner of Château Latour, and renamed Domaine d'Eugenie.

Engel's production was relatively low, and it has now become a swan song, no longer in production, the difficulty of purchasing a bottle is increasing severely. Its Vosne-Romanée Les Brulées 1er Cru combines elegance and strength, plus in perfect condition.

1998 Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage Cuvée Cathelin

Lot 108 | 3 Bottles | RP 98 | 2,500 bottles produced

Est. HK$100,000 - HK$ 170,000

2003 Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage Cuvée Cathelin

Lot 109 | 3 Bottles | RP 100 | 2,910 bottles produced

Est. HK$120,000 - HK$ 200,000



Cuvée Cathelin fully deserves the king of the Rhone Valley, the most extraordinary and rare gem of the region.

Made from a blend of grapes from different parcels in domaine, released only in the excellent vintages, only 9 vintages of Cuvée Cathelin have been released so far. It is the most special, the best, and one of the rarest wines in the Rhone Valley (about 2,400 bottles).

Described by Robert Parker as "a brilliant wine that almost defies description", he rated all its 9 vintages at 95+ marks, and the 2003 vintage won 100 points.

--------------------------------------------------------

2000 Domaine du Pegau Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Cuvée da Capo

Lot 179 | 1 Double Magnum | RP 100

Est. HK$12,000 - HK$ 20,000

2000 Domaine du Pegau Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Cuvée da Capo

Lot 180 | 1 Imperial | RP 100

Est. HK$24,000 - HK$ 42,000

As the rare pearl of Domaine du Pegau, Cuvée da Capo is only produced in excellent vintage with only 7 vintages released so far. Robert Parker always praised a high score or even a perfect score for every production. With a powerful style without losing elegance and complexity, no wonder the vintage 2000 is the "3rd Apostle" in the Japanese comic Drops of God. The rigorous vinification methods lead to the scarce outturn, not to mention, Double Magnum and Imperial are extremely rare to find.

Late 1970s Kweichow Moutai Three Great Revolution, Five Star

Lot 232 | 1 Bottle, 540ml | 53% vol

Est.HK$50,000 - HK$ 80,000

In the 1960s, the domestic "Five Star" brand Moutai changed its back label that contained the wordings of "Three Revolutions". This series of spirits is mellow and rich, with a unique aroma and a sweet taste. Madison Auction is honored to have our Moutai collections all from local collectors in Hong Kong. Madison Auction believe this collection has impeccable provenance for their connoisseur of fine Chinese spirits.

----------------------------------------------

Stay close to the Summer Live Sale on May 21st. Discovery of rare fine wines, Whiskies, Moutai, and cigars to elevate treasury to the next level.

Madison Auction continue to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission for the upcoming June Online Auction – Please contact before May 27th for an estimation on personal collection.

Email: consignment@madison-auction.com

Tel: +852 3188 6613

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Auction Limited