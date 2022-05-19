The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce the Schedule for Open Source in Finance Forum London 2022, July 13

The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce the Schedule for Open Source in Finance Forum London 2022, July 13

Industry experts will gather to discuss the most cutting edge topics at the cross section of finance, open source and technology, revealing recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced the conference schedule for Open Source in Finance Forum London 2022 (OSFF). The event takes place July 13 in London, UK. The schedule can be viewed here.

OSFF is the only conference dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source and this year, will be held as part of Fintech Week London, a partnership emphasizing the importance of open source software and open collaboration in the financial services industry.

The event will feature 30+ sessions, gathering senior leaders and technologists from financial services, technology and open source to deepen collaboration and drive innovation across the industry in order to deliver better code, faster.

Conference Session Highlights:



Managing OSS Risks in Finance - Pradeep Jadhav , Bank of New York Mellon



FDC3 in the Wild - Real World Use Cases That Help Evolve the Standard - Kris West, Cosaic & Dimiter Georgiev , Symphony



Safe to Fail Open Source Culture - Sylvia Lobo, Digital14



When Open Source & Finance Collide - Keith Bergelt , Open Invention Network

The Challenges of Deploying Real-time AI for Finance and How Open Source Can Help - Nava Levy, Redis



Extending SBOMs to Describe AI Systems - Kate Stewart , The Linux Foundation & Karen Bennet , Technical Consultant

With Additional Talks By These Companies:

Accenture

Canonical

EPAM

Goldman Sachs

Google

PwC

Red Hat

VMWare

Confirmed keynote speakers include Kim Prado, CIO, US Capital Markets, I&CB and Office of the COO at BMO Capital Markets, Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director at FINOS, Hilary Carter, VP of Research at The Linux Foundation, and Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at The Linux Foundation. Additional keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is offered at the early price of 149 GBP through May 25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount - members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Members of FINOS can attend at no cost - members can contact osff@finos.org to request the FINOS Member registration code.

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster adoption of open source, open standards and collaborative software development practices in financial services. It is the center for open source developers and the financial services industry to build new technology projects that have a lasting impact on business operations. As a regulatory compliant platform, the foundation enables developers from these competing organizations to collaborate on projects with a strong propensity for mutualization. It has enabled codebase contributions from both the buy- and sell-side firms and counts over 40 major financial institutions, fintechs and technology consultancies as part of its membership. FINOS is also part of the Linux Foundation, the largest shared technology organization in the world.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

