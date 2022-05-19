NFP Appoints New Executive Leadership Team in Canada

ELT focused on strategic growth in Canada

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, has announced the appointment of a new executive leadership team (ELT) in Canada. NFP has assembled this leadership team as the company continues to grow and expand in Canada. The ELT will play a central role in NFP's mission to build a unified, national business platform in Canada and deliver tailored solutions to help clients attain greater success.

"Forming the ELT is an important step for NFP's evolution in Canada," said John Haas, president, NFP in Canada. "Team members have a diversity of perspectives, business line expertise and geographic representation, which allows us to break down barriers for clients and provide them access to holistic solutions tailored to their dynamic needs."

Members of the corporate ELT include John Haas, president; Scott Saddington, chief operating officer; Tara Carruthers, chief financial officer; Lesley Munk, associate general counsel; and Greg Padovani, head of M&A.

In addition, operational ELT members are:

Sally Hagan , Benefits, Retirement and Group Benefit MGA; based in Toronto , Hagan joined NFP in 2017; her career spans 23 years with a specialization in mid-to-large group benefits consulting.

Mark Waxman , Life & Living Benefits; based in Toronto , Waxman joined NFP in Canada through the DOT Financial Corporation acquisition in 2008; he has 27 years of industry experience.

Greg Dunn , Personal Lines; based in Toronto , Dunn joined NFP though the acquisition of Mass Insurance Brokers in 2018, where he was president and CEO; he has 26 years of industry experience.

Mark Wiens , Mid-Market and SME business lines; based in Edmonton , Wiens joined NFP through the Foster Park acquisition in 2021, where he served as president since 1997 and successfully grew the company.

Evan Garner, Complex Risk Solutions Group; based in Montreal , Garner joined NFP in 2021; he has 20 years of industry experience, serving rail, aircraft manufacturing, forestry, power and industrial manufacturing.

In addition, Mary Steed, NFP's chief people officer, will work closely with the ELT to guide key initiatives. Steed drives NFP's PeopleFirst agenda, partnering with NFP's business leaders to ensure the strategies employed and programs offered attract, engage and retain top talent. She is also responsible for all human resources field operations, talent management, recruiting, and community and charity initiatives, among others.

"NFP's executive leadership team will work to ensure our PeopleFirst culture is reflected across our organization, prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and identifying career paths for all of our employees through the committed reinforcement of talent development and training," said Haas. "It is incumbent upon the ELT to ensure we are always providing a positive, rewarding and enjoyable work environment so colleagues can take care of their families, contribute in meaningful ways and advance their professional careers."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

