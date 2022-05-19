Soleadify enters BDO's new Growth Programme to use Big Data and ML for Supplier Discovery and Intelligence

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soleadify, a big data startup joins the first-ever cohort of the BDO Growth Programme, powered by GrowthBuilders, under the Logistics and Supply Chain focus. Out of 2400 screened companies, Soleadify and fifteen other companies will take part in BDO's four-month programme to accelerate their GTM with BDO's expert services and their network of corporate decision makers.

Soleadify uses advanced scraping and ML to build and operate a database of over 50 attributes on 70M companies globally. This allows them to track Supplier profiles for over 3M Manufactures and 15M Service Providers and Distributors (over 5 times more results than current market leaders), with profiles that include product classifications, sustainability indicators and contact information. Under the Supply Chain and Logistics track of the Programme, Soleadify will work alongside the GrowthBuilders team to to present this value proposition to BDO's Clients and Partners.

"Bringing forth a new paradigm to an enterprise market is a very complicated task for a startup – and numbers and results alone are insufficient. It's critically important to reach the right people and have an unbiased opinion from an industry expert to further add credibility." – says Florin Tufan, co-founder & CEO of Soleadify – "This is why we're very excited to be in the BDO Growth Programme."

BDO's Growth Programme consists of specialist sessions on sales and marketing, operational growth, fundraising and hiring and is designed to yield partnerships, co-creation opportunities and collaboration between the participating scale-ups and large enterprises keen to tap into new ways of driving profitability.

Tony Spillett , Head of Technology and Media at BDO LLP, said :

"We have been investing in the mid-market tech sector for many years and work with some incredible success stories. Creating a Programme such as this to help emerging tech businesses to scale up is a natural evolution to our growth offering.

Notes

Soleadify

Soleadify is a big data startup that leverages advanced scraping and ML technologies to ingest hundreds of billions of webpages every week and perform at scale human-like ML based research to create and maintain a database of 50+ data points on 70M+ companies. Our clients vary greatly in terms of domain (from insurance and banking to procurement and private equity) but share a core common trait: the need to perform business decisions at scale.

BDO LLP

BDO LLP operates in 18 offices across the UK, employing 6,500 people offering tax, audit and assurance, and a range of advisory services. BDO LLP is the UK member firm of the BDO international network.

BDO's global network

The BDO global network provides business advisory services in 167 countries, with 97,000 people working out of 1,728 offices worldwide. It has revenues of $11.8bn.

GrowthBuilders

GrowthBuilders are experts in scale-up and corporate collaboration, powering innovation programmes to solve the biggest B2B challenges.

