Let the Summertimes Roll with Pilot Flying J's $50,000 Fuel Giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The unofficial start to summer is kicking off with National Road Trip Day on May 27, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, and Pilot Flying J is helping travelers fulfill their road trip dreams with a $50,000 fuel giveaway and summer deals.

With more Americans anxious to make up lost vacation time, recent surveys suggest an overwhelming majority prefer driving as the leading choice for reaching their summer destinations. According to The Vacationer, 80 percent of Americans are going to take a road trip this summer and of those making plans for Memorial Day weekend, more than half plan to travel by car.*

"When it comes to making summer memories, half the fun is how you get there," said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. "Many Americans are ready to enjoy a summer getaway and we are anticipating road trips to be one of the primary ways families choose to travel this year. Pilot Flying J is excited to welcome drivers, whether they are staying closer to home or trekking cross country, as the ultimate place to stock up on road trip essentials."

To make getting on the road even easier, Pilot Flying J's $50,000 fuel giveaway offers daily chances for travelers to win $500 Pilot gas cards. To enter, visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook from May 25-29 to share road trip favorites, memories, and photos.**

Road trippers can tailor their trip routes and save as they go with special offers and three cents off gas and auto diesel by using Pilot Flying J's myRewards Plus™ app. Deals in the app include daily offers on popular drinks, snacks and merchandise, as well as 'summer sizzler' BOGOs every week.***

Open 24/7 with more than 750 locations across North America, Pilot Flying J has everything travelers need to enjoy the road including fresh food, premium snacks and drinks for all ages, an array of gear, toys, souvenirs and clothing, health and wellness items, and clean facilities and restrooms.

Anticipating an increase in travel, Pilot Flying J is actively hiring more than 10,000 team members at its travel centers across the country. In March, the company announced a $1 billion initiative, New Horizons, to remodel and enhance more than 400 locations over the next few years. This project is part of the company's commitment to an excellent experience at its stores and is actively underway with several Pilot and Flying travel centers completing remodels this summer.

For more information on how Pilot Flying J is fueling summer travels, visit https://pilotflyingj.com/summer-travels. To find nearby Pilot and Flying J travel centers and to view the restaurants and amenities available at each stop, download*** the myRewards Plus™ app.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

