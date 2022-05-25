InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Use in Gyms (NJD-2407)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm a gym owner and I thought there could be a protective accessory to prevent the transfer of perspiration, bacteria, germs and other such matter between users on various equipment benches and seats," said an inventor, from Union, N.J., "so I invented the NO FOUL TOWEL. My design would offer an alternative to continually spraying and wiping benches with a disinfectant."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier when using the benches or seats of commercial fitness equipment. In doing so, it helps to prevent the transfer of sweat, germs, etc. As a result, it enhances sanitation, safety and comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, commercial gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

