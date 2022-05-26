Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic Selected by FEMA as First COVID-19 "Test to Treat" site in U.S.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic ("CEHC") announces today that the clinic will be the first federally funded "Test to Treat" site in the state of Rhode Island and the nation.

Located in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, CEHC is a free medical clinic serving the unmet healthcare and health education needs of a predominantly immigrant, uninsured, Spanish-speaking population. The clinic already offers COVID-19 testing and vaccination and clinic staff have recorded high COVID-19 positivity rates (27%) over the past 12 months. Positivity rates at the clinic have been consistently higher than other sites in Rhode Island throughout the pandemic.

First announced in March 2022, Test to Treat is a federal program to give patients access to life-saving treatments for COVID-19. Test to Treat sites will provide oral antiviral medications such as Pfizer's Paxlovid to individuals that test positive for COVID-19.

On CEHC's selection as the first FEMA "Test to Treat" site, Volunteer Medical Director Dr. Annie De Groot, fondly known as "Dr. Annie" around the clinic, said, "We are ready to provide Paxlovid to individuals who test positive at the new Test to Treat site [and] we will continue to provide vaccines and boosters for those who test negative."

CEHC staff are grateful to the Biden Administration, the RIDOH, RI EMA, and the State of Rhode Island for their support and willingness to focus on the hardest hit communities for the Test to Treat effort that will be lifesaving for our community.

The CEHC Test to Treat site is located at the Neighborhood Health Station at 85 Eagle St. in Providence and will provide Paxlovid to those who test positive for COVID-19 in addition to telemedicine visits with our providers.

Test to Treat services are offered six days a week, and individuals are welcome to walk in without an appointment.

Test to Treat Hours of Operation

Monday: 1-8pm

Tuesday: 9am-2pm

Wednesday: 9am-2pm

Thursday: 1-8pm

Friday: 10am-4pm

About Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Clínica Esperanza provides linguistically-appropriate, culturally-attuned medical care to uninsured adults living in Rhode Island. Since 2010, CEHC has served more than 10,000 patients, 80% of whom are Spanish-speaking, through various clinics and health education programs. Free healthcare is provided by a team of multi-lingual volunteers and core staff. CEHC believes healthcare is a human right.

