TECNO's Electrifyingly Stylish POVA 3: A Stunning Player That Delivers the Ultimate Gaming Experience for Unlimited Fun

The stylish new addition to the existing POVA series will feature a combination of hardware and software enhancements aimed at redefining the mobile gaming experience.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the innovative global smartphone brand, released the POVA 3 today, representing TECNO's latest phone in its popular POVA series. Bringing together all of the series' innovative features, groundbreaking hardware and software enhancements, a stylish design language featuring electrifying color options with a unique power light, and massive 7000mAh battery, the POVA 3 delivers the ultimate gaming experience right to your fingertips.

(PRNewswire)

Stylish and electrifying design that breaks the monotony

TECNO draws inspiration from the latest trends in design and culture for the design language of the POVA 3. The POVA 3 is embellished with power light - a luminous LED-changing bar that cuts through the center of the phone. Representing a light of energy, the LED bar illuminates the phone while adding a touch of blue light that reflects an abundant energy that flows through the device. Gamers can also customize the scenarios in which the bar will light up, just as they would customize the RGB light settings on their desktop gaming set-up.

Standing out from the crowd is TECNO's Electric Blue POVA - an alluring phone that sets itself apart from the monotony of the smartphones of today. The phone is also available in another sophisticated color – Tech Sliver, the perfect embodiment of tech and style.

A 7000mAh battery powerhouse for those on the go

At its core, the POVA 3 is a powerhouse designed for power users on the go. Backed by a large 7000mAh battery, users can expect the POVA 3 to comfortably last them throughout a long day without having to seek out a charging outlet.

For busy users who do not want to be tethered to a phone charger, POVA 3 supports 33W fast recharge for quick charging. POVA 3 even supports 10W reverse charging, which instantly transforms the device into a powerful portable battery. Those who are always on the go can charge up and no longer have to worry about their devices running out of power.

Unprecedented immersive mobile gaming experience

Paired with the phone's large battery is the POVA 3's G88 processor. Mobile gamers can expect to enjoy extended hours of uninterrupted gaming, which will be made even better by the phone's stunning 6.95'' FHD display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The POVA 3 is also equipped with Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite Game Engine, an intelligent load regulation engine. This engine proactively detects information such as heat dissipation, game characteristics, and battery levels to adjust CPU, GPU, and RAM resources for more efficient power consumption in high frame-rate game scenarios.

Passionate gamers will be able to feel the effects of these software and hardware enhancements in the consistent and smooth gaming experience that the POVA 3 offers. Quite literally too, gaming on the POVA 3 will "feel" different with POVA's 4D vibration feature. Backed by a Z-axis linear motor, the phone radiates a realistic and powerful vibrating effect right to your fingertips for a truly immersive gaming experience.

A powerful 50MP AI Triple Camera and Operating System to match

POVA 3 features a 50MP HD image system with excellent image processing for vibrant photos that are full of details. With a slew of innovative functions like Intelligent Focus, Portrait Restoration, Intelligent AI identification, it has never been easier to frame the beautiful moments of life. Additionally, POVA 3's HiOS 8.6 operating system introduces powerful features such as Lightning Multi-Window 3.0 for multi-tasking, AI Voice Assistant 2.0, Phone Cloner for fuss-free data transfer, and APP Twin for seamless social media account switching, among others.

POVA 3 is an ultimate powerhouse that combines the features of a high-end gaming console and a smartphone into a single power-laden device. With top-notch software and hardware and electrifying aesthetic, POVA 3 is a stunning player and an excellent addition to the POVA series family that clearly reflects TECNO's innovative spirit.

###

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TECNO