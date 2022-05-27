Truck Hero, Inc. Announces the Retirement of CEO Bill Reminder After 20+ Years of Successful Leadership

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Hero, Inc., the market leader for the most innovative and functional truck and Jeep® accessories, today, announced that after more than 20 successful years building Truck Hero into the preeminent player in the industry, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Reminder has announced his plans to retire. The Company's Board of Directors has commenced a search process to identify the Company's next CEO, and has retained Heidrick & Struggles, a leading global executive search firm, to assist in the process. Mr. Reminder will remain as CEO until a successor is identified and will continue to serve on the Board following the transition as Truck Hero's largest individual investor.

Marc Magliacano, Truck Hero Board Chairman, and a Managing Partner at L Catterton, said, "Bill is a visionary leader who has transformed both Truck Hero and the industry over the last two decades. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Bill for his leadership and invaluable contributions, which have enabled Truck Hero to grow from a single manufacturing facility with $20 million in annual revenue to the nearly $2 billion industry powerhouse it is today, with a portfolio of 28 manufacturer brands and a growing e-commerce and community platform led by RealTruck.com. Under Bill's leadership, Truck Hero has become the premier accessories provider for truck, Jeep® and off-road owners with more than 570 patents, partnerships with over 12,000 dealers and distributors, and a passionate base of two million loyal Realtruck.com customers. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bill on the Board as the Company enters its next chapter of growth."

"It has been a true privilege to lead Truck Hero over the last 20 years," said Mr. Reminder. "Of all our accomplishments, I am most proud of having grown the passionate and talented Truck Hero team to more than 5,000 dedicated associates across the U.S. and Canada, many of whom I'm proud to call friends. We started with a bold vision for growth, and I am incredibly grateful to our team and to our private equity partners for helping us bring it to life. As we continue to accelerate our growth plan, I remain excited about our future and believe now is the right time to transition our leadership to jumpstart the company's next phase of expansion. I look forward to continuing my role on the Board and serving as an ambassador for the Company's next chapter of success."

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Truck Hero® provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep®, brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep® parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, Rugged Ridge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, visit truck-hero.com.

