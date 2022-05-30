Coway Guarantees Safe Drinking Water with Distinctive Product Safety Systems

Coway's unique 'Waterless Test System' for water purifiers remarkably improves product safety by utilizing nitrogen and a vacuum in place of water

Coway water purifiers are certified with the Gold Seal from the Water Quality Association which assures product reliability

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," today announced that it is constantly innovating measures to ensure its water purifiers reach the highest safety standards.

Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute (R&D Center) (PRNewswire)

As well as testing through in-house methods, the company also puts products through rigorous third-party certifications to guarantee the water they produce is safe for consumption.

Revolutionary Waterless Test System for Enhanced Safety

In the water purifier market today, it's standard for most manufacturers to use water or disinfected water for final product testing. The practice ensures that the product functions correctly and eliminates the possibility of leaks.

However, the downside of this is that residual water may remain in the product even after draining. The water can then damage the protective packaging or freeze the filter in cold weather.

Even more crucial, if left for a long time, the water can contaminate the product, leading to bacteria. Many companies try to prevent bacterial growth by using disinfected water. But an even greater problem is still a threat — if the water flows through stainless steel, corrosion could occur, which results in harmful remnants being extracted along with the purified water.

To prevent Coway consumers from encountering such a dangerous problem, the company implemented a system that tests water purifiers without using water.

Since 2012, Coway has used nitrogen and a vacuum instead of water in its final product testing using a distinctive quality assurance method called the Waterless Test System. The technique was introduced following years of in-depth research to find the most effective quality assurance system for water purifiers.

Not only does this approach increases product safety and hygiene, but it also reduces water consumption by about 5,500 tons per year.

The Gold Seal Mark by Water Quality Association (WQA) Certification for Product Reliability

Coway's safety and quality standards for its water purifiers have been certified by the Water Quality Association.

Water Quality Association (WQA) is a not-for-profit international trade association representing the residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment industry. The WQA's Certification Programs are designed to help consumers select water treatment products that have been tested and certified to industry standards.

In 2008, Coway became the first South Korean water purifier brand to receive WQA certification. It is currently the only South Korean manufacturer to hold certifications against NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, and 401 from WQA. Coway also ensures outbound water purifiers are certified before exporting to global markets, including the USA, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. Now, more than 80 Coway water purifier products are WQA-certified.

However, Coway's finest achievement for water safety is the prestigious Gold Seal Mark. This certification is only given to products that comply with the WQA's Certification Schemes, and checks the safety of materials, chemical performance, and structural integrity. This ensures the product has undergone a rigorous toxicity test covering more than 200 substances and certifies that all parts that come into contact with drinking water are safe.

The certification and Waterless Test System are testaments to the years of research and development Coway puts into quality assurance and reassuring consumers their drinking water is safe.

Since its founding in 1989, Coway has established itself as a pioneer of water and air technology, solidifying its status as The Best Life Solution Company with an unrivaled position in the household water purifier industry.

Coway has received a number of prestigious awards, including being named the number one water purifier brand by the Korea Brand Power Index for the past 24 consecutive years, the National Brand Competitive for the last 14 consecutive years, and Top 100 Brands of Korea for the previous 14 consecutive years.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.