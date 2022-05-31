Boardsi has entered their second year in sponsorship with the Academy of United States Veterans

Boardsi has entered their second year in sponsorship with the Academy of United States Veterans

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardsi has announced they will be entering their second year in sponsorship with the Academy of United States Veterans.

The Academy of United States Veterans is a community that strives to create new narratives for veterans and all Americans. Through philanthropic and social activities, members strive to adopt important values and strive for excellence. With their collaborative communities they hope to bring new opportunities to society.

Boardsi, a modern recruitment company, is using both technology and personal human connection to match executives with Board of Director and Board of Advisory roles. Boardsi aims to alter the current ways of forming business relationships, as well as fast track new ways that will ease the relationship between businesses and executives.

"After we made the company announcement that Boardsi has donated and is supporting the Vetty's organization in regards to Veteran Suicide Prevention, our employees decided to start setting funds aside so they too could partake as a Boardsi Family. We are very proud of our employees and the contribution they made." Said Martin Rowinski - Boardsi CEO.

